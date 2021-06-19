LEGACIES – Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
LET THE GAMES BEGIN — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past.
Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) go on their first official superhero mission.
Lizzie's (Jenny Boyd) plan to find Hope a rebound relationship takes an unexpected turn.
Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, and Leo Howard also star.
Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, and Leo Howard also star.

Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#316).
Original airdate 6/24/2021