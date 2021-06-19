DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline.
Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet.
With no time to spare, Sara, Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekham) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian).
Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn’t joined the Legends.
Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan and Olivia Swann also star.
Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner (607).
Original airdate 6/20/2021.