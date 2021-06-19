Juneteenth Not Only a Holiday At The Barack Obama Leadership Academy, Its Part Of The Curriculum, And Has Been Over 20 YearsFor over 20 years the Barack Obama Leadership Academy (formally the Timbuktu Academy,) on Detroit’s Eastside, has incorporated Juneteenth, African History in their curriculum, says they are only 1 of 3 schools in Detroit to have this. They celebrated the annual holiday Friday

Michigan Reports 162 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Man Charged In Gas Station Assault And RobberyA Detroit man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a 37-year-old man.

2 Detroit Women Partner To Celebrate, Provide Resources At Juneteenth EventIt's scheduled to take place at 16065 Hamilton Ave. in Highland Park on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health Plan To Merge, Operate 22 HospitalsTwo of Michigan's largest hospital systems announced plans to merge on Thursday.

Judge Greg Mathis To Build New Community Center, Affordable Housing On Detroit's WestsideDetroit's Judge Greg Mathis announces he will tear down his 20 year old community center and build a new 7,000 sq ft one in its place, also adding affordable housing. Both located on Greenfield and 7mile