ALL AMERICAN – Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
FINDING A CONNECTION – When Billy forces Spencer and Frausto to get on the same page, the night takes an interesting turn when they run into Jordan and Asher.READ MORE: Juneteenth Not Only a Holiday At The Barack Obama Leadership Academy, Its Part Of The Curriculum, And Has Been Over 20 Years
Olivia is excited to hang out with Layla for some much-needed bonding, but the night doesn’t go as Olivia had planned.
Laura needs some work advice and turns to Grace for some insight, but they both get more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Billy finds himself in an unusual situation as he takes a walk down memory lane.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 162 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths
Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares and Monet Mazur also star.
Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#319).MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Gas Station Assault And Robbery
