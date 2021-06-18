MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 162 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 14 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,164 and 19,612 deaths as of June 18.
In the state, as of June 11, there has been a total of 852,204 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturday/Sunday. The next web update will occur on Monday, June 21.
