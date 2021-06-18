(CBS DETROIT)- It’s a celebration!

“Juneteenth is a holiday that we all celebrate for our, for freedom,” said 10 year old Kameron Caverduncan.

Freedom from slavery for African Americans in 1865 now being recognized as a National holiday in 2021.

During an interview I asked Kameron.. When you grow up you can tell other kids, this happened when I was 10 years old, how does that make you feel”

“Make me feel good,” Kameron said.

Like his fellow students at the Barack Obama Leadership Academy (formally the Timbuktu Academy,) on Detroit’s Eastside, Kameron has this holiday as a part of his curriculum.

“We are an African centered school and the entire year we do prep and plan for Juneteenth,” said Kim Pritchett, principal at the Barack Obama Leadership Academy.

Staff members say the k-5 students know exactly why they celebrate Juneteenth and it’s importance.

“There needs to be a day that recognizes Africans that were put into slavery and when the last of them were freed in Texas and that’s only because troops came in, black troops came into that town,” said Bernard Parker, CEO of Barack Obama Leadership Academy.

Throughout the day Friday the students and community enjoyed a program on the history of Juneteenth, a petting farm, house back rides, bounced in bounce houses and danced.

The students enjoyed the day, while reflecting on the past.

“If you don’t know your past you’re not going to be able to do a thing in the future,” said Parker.

