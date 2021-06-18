Southfield (CW50) – Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is well-known to be a family-man. In 2019, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared June 19th as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. On that same day, Lt. gov. Gilchrist’s daughter was born. Juneteenth became a special holiday not just for his family’s heritage, but for the newest member of his family.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist praised Governor Whitmer for her actions taken on that day to recognize a day in African-American history that has grown to become nationally recognized these last few years. On June 17th, 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the holiday of Juneteenth, what it means to him, and how he celebrates it each year.
He also discusses the first time he learned about Juneteenth from a family member who was a social studies teacher. He learned all about Juneteenth through her as a child and since that time has celebrated each year and made it his mission to spread the word about the importance the day holds in the Black community.
If you don't know what Juneteenth is, on June 19th, 1865, General Order No. 3 was announced by the Union Army, proclaiming that all slaves in the state of Texas were free. This day became well-known as the day in which the news reached the most remote slave state in the country. Celebrations of June 19th would continue annually starting in 1866 in Texas.
