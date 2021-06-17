  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 172 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 20 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 18 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,002 and 19,598 deaths as of June 17.

In the state, as of June 11, there has been a total of 852,204 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

