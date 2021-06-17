  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Police Museum, Eye On Detroit

(CBS Detroit) – The Detroit Police Museum & Gift Shop showcases more than 150 years of DPD history.

READ MORE: Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health Plan To Merge, Operate 22 Hospitals

The museum preserves and displays a huge selection of items from DPD’s past. Computers, equipment, uniforms, and hundreds of other items are available to view.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 172 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

It also showcases the history of black officers that have served DPD since back in 1878.

MORE NEWS: Judge Greg Mathis To Build New Community Center, Affordable Housing On Detroit's Westside

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.