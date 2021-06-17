(CBS Detroit) – The Detroit Police Museum & Gift Shop showcases more than 150 years of DPD history.Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health Plan To Merge, Operate 22 Hospitals
The museum preserves and displays a huge selection of items from DPD's past. Computers, equipment, uniforms, and hundreds of other items are available to view.
It also showcases the history of black officers that have served DPD since back in 1878.
