Southfield (CW50) – The legacy of Legendary Boxer, Joe Louis, reaches far and wide across the city of Detroit. The Louis Barrow family has been connected to the city and has been serving its community for decades. Even after the loss of Joe Louis, his family continues to support Detroit in several different ways.
The latest project comes from his son Joe Louis Barrow Jr., as he partnered with Sweet Magnolia's owner Johnny Cannon to open up Joe Louis Southern Kitchen inside Detroit's New Center.
Joe Louis Southern Kitchen held a ribbon cutting to show off the “all-day-breakfast” menu and décor inspired by the legendary boxer.
Joe Louis Barrow Jr. joins Community Connect to talk about the opening of the Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, but also to discuss his father's involvement in the Black community and how Juneteenth was recognized within the family.
Louis Barrow Jr. goes into detail about being raised by the legendary boxer, and how his father saw the world as a famous Black American. He also talked about how his father viewed everyone as good people, with some treating others harshly out of fear, not hate.
Joe Louis Southern Kitchen is located at 6549 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.
To learn more, go to Facebook.com/jlskdetroit
