Royal Oak Township Man Fires Shotgun After Being Assaulted, Later Arrested By PoliceA Royal Oak Township man who was frustrated after being assaulted fired a shotgun in a yard and fled into a residence before being arrested by Michigan State Police.

Athletes Abused By Late Doctor Demand University Of Michigan ProbeFormer athletes on Wednesday urged the University of Michigan’s governing board to launch a full investigation of sexual abuse committed by a late doctor and how the school failed to stop him during his decades on campus.

GM To Spend More On Electric Vehicles, Add 2 Battery PlantsGeneral Motors will raise its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder Trial Begins For Alleged Involvement In Flint Water CrisisSnyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty by a public officer – regarding his involvement in the Flint water crisis.

Michigan Legislature Passes $6.6B In Federal Virus AidThe Michigan Senate voted unanimously to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to K-12 schools after Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration reached an agreement.

Governor Whitmer Announces Proposal To Invest In Affordable, High-Quality Child Care For Michigan FamiliesFrom an education center in Troy Monday, Governor Whitmer announced a proposal that would invest $1.4 billion in federal child care funding. She says the funding will make child care more affordable and expands access to high-quality child care statewide.