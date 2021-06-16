(CBS DETROIT) – A Royal Oak Township man who was frustrated after being assaulted fired a shotgun in a yard and fled into a residence before being arrested by Michigan State Police.
It happened on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when a trooper heard a gunshot near the intersection of Bethlawn and Pasadena streets.
The trooper saw a 22-year-old man holding a shotgun in the front yard of a home. Police say when the trooper asked the 22-year-old man to drop the shotgun, he initially refused. After the trooper ordered the man numerous times to drop the weapon, police say he eventually dropped the shotgun and then ran into the home.
Troopers then set up a perimeter and attempted to convince the man to surrender. According to MSP, after 45 minutes, the man surrendered and he was taken into police custody. Troopers learned that the man had been the victim of an assault and was firing his gun into the air in frustration.
They searched the man’s home and located an additional handgun inside and which was also seized.
According to troopers, the man was medically evaluated for injuries he sustained in the earlier assault. He was later transported to a local hospital to receive mental health care and prosecutors are reviewing this case.
