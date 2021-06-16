(CBS DETROIT) – More lifeguards are preparing to hit Michigan beaches this summer as local counties try to prepare for a surge in visitors.
Lifeguards from three counties along Lake Michigan joined together for a special training session.
Officials say they'll be needed more than ever due to a lifeguard shortage which puts beachgoers at risk.
“COVID kept people away from the beach a little bit, because it’s very crowded. We’ve seen a higher number of people come to the beach every year, and that’s going to affect how we do our jobs,” said Assistant Head Guard Luke Bingaman.
They also recommend keeping an eye on water conditions, especially when lifeguards aren't present.
