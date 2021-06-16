(CBS DETROIT)- Former University of Michigan students and athletes spoke at a press conference Wednesday. They not only told their stories of abuse by doctor Anderson, but they’re also calling for the Universities board of regents to take serious action.

“The board of regents must today authorize the University of Michigan to fully and completely cooperate with an independent investigation by attorney general Dana Nessels office, now,” said former U of M football player Jon Vaughn.

Those are the demands by a group of former U of M students and athletes. Vaughn played football for the University from 1988 till 1991 and says like hundreds he says he was sexually assaulted by former school physician, Dr. Anderson.

“Today we go from victims who suffered abuse to survivors who take action,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn was joined by about 2 dozen former students at the “Survivors Unite” press conference Wednesday across the street from the ‘Big House,’ Michigan’s football stadium.

“I stand here with my brothers and sisters we are not just victims of Robert Anderson, but perhaps more importantly we are victims of an institution that failed us for more than 4 decades,” said Tad DeLuca former U of M wrestler in the 70’s.

The group says the University has apologized for Anderson’s abuse, but have not taken accountability, and did not protect the students. They’re calling for a few actions from the board of regents, including a full investigation into the years of abuse and the University allowing it to happen.

“We will speak, because every victim matters, I matter,” said Vaughn.

The University of Michigan released the following statement

“The University of Michigan is actively engaged in a confidential, court-guided mediation process with the survivors of Dr. Anderson’s abuse and we remain focused on that process. The WilmerHale investigation team had full access to all available information; they decided what to review and what to consider. Their report made it clear that many survivors required confidentiality as a condition for speaking.”

-University of Michigan

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.