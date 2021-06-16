Southfield (CW50) – There are many different ways people will be celebrating Juneteenth this year. The Charles H. Wright Museum, right here in Detroit, always has events and activities planned for the celebration and recognition of important pieces of Black history. This year, The Wright has an exciting event planned in partnership with 9 other, nationally recognized Museums of African American History, including cities like Houston, Chicago, California, Miami, and Seattle.
The Wright will also be participating in a Juneteenth Jubilee, which is a weekend long celebration along Livernois Avenue in Detroit in partnership with African American owned businesses on what is called The Avenue of Fashion. Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend is held from June 17-20. Due to precautions around COVID-19, The Wright will celebrate online, with some in-person elements.READ MORE: Athletes Abused By Late Doctor Demand University Of Michigan Probe
You can learn more at TheWright.org/events/juneteenth
Neil A. Barclay, President and CEO of The Wright, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about Juneteenth and the celebrations that occur across the country.READ MORE: GM To Spend More On Electric Vehicles, Add 2 Battery Plants
Barclay also talks about the first time he learned about Juneteenth and how he personally celebrates the day.
As of publication, a bill to recognize Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday has been passed unanimously in the Senate and is being voted on in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, June 16th.MORE NEWS: Former Gov. Rick Snyder Trial Begins For Alleged Involvement In Flint Water Crisis
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50