(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced two projects will create 90 new manufacturing and professional services jobs in southwest Michigan on Tuesday.

The jobs will be added in Portage and Decatur and provide additional housing in Kalamazoo have been approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, signaling continued economic recovery in Michigan.

“Today’s $10.8 million investment by Midwest Fastener will create jobs and uplift communities in Southwest Michigan,” said Whitmer. “This project will help us continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart with 90 good-paying jobs in Portage and Decatur and additional housing in Kalamazoo. We will stay laser-focused on expanding economic opportunity for Michiganders across the state by creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and adding vibrancy to downtown areas.”

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Portage, Midwest Fastener Corp. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of nuts, bolts, anchors, deck and drywall screws and specialty fasteners.

To secure the company’s $10.8 million investment in its headquarters and distribution center expansion in Portage and Decatur and creation of up to 90 jobs, the company has been awarded a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

The city of Portage has offered a 50-percent property tax abatement in support of the project. Individuals interested in careers with Midwest Fastener should visit here.

266 Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, LLC plans to renovate a historic four-story building into a mixed-use development in the Haymarket historic district of downtown Kalamazoo. When completed, the project will include 11 residential units on the upper floors, with upgrades to the building including an elevator and an enhanced façade at the rear of the property. The first floor currently houses a longtime restaurant tenant and will also include space for a second restaurant.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $3.5 million and create five jobs, resulting in a $420,000 Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant. The project will transform an underutilized building into a vibrant, attractive property, bringing much-needed housing near several major employers. The project is also expected to draw additional visitors to the downtown area and serve as a catalyst for additional economic activity.

The City of Kalamazoo Brownfield Redevelopment Authority has also received MSF approval of a brownfield work plan that will include $31,946 in state tax capture reimbursement for the remediation of brownfield conditions at the site.

