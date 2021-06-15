  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:attacks, dog attacks, Michigan, united states postal workers, USPS

(CBS DETROIT) – There are new concerns over a rise in dog attacks against U.S. postal workers.

The USPS says more than 5,800 of its mail carriers were attacked by dogs last year.

READ MORE: Michigan Gas Prices Reach Highest Rate Since 2014

Some interesting numbers from the report:

  • Houston tops the list for most reported attacks.
  • Detroit ties for number 10 with 35 attacks in 2020.
  • Flint also made the list with 15 attacks.

Michigan as a whole had 253 attacks reported last year which is up from 237 in 2019 making it the seventh-worst state.

READ MORE: Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Michigan Lottery

Ohio fared a lot worse, coming in at number four in the country with six cities in the top 25.

The USPS only reports an attack if a postal worker submits an injury claim or tells a supervisor.

MORE NEWS: Whitmer Announces 90 New Manufacturing, Professional Services Jobs In Southwest Michigan

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.