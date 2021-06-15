(CBS DETROIT) – There are new concerns over a rise in dog attacks against U.S. postal workers.
The USPS says more than 5,800 of its mail carriers were attacked by dogs last year.
Some interesting numbers from the report:
- Houston tops the list for most reported attacks.
- Detroit ties for number 10 with 35 attacks in 2020.
- Flint also made the list with 15 attacks.
Michigan as a whole had 253 attacks reported last year which is up from 237 in 2019 making it the seventh-worst state.
Ohio fared a lot worse, coming in at number four in the country with six cities in the top 25.
The USPS only reports an attack if a postal worker submits an injury claim or tells a supervisor.
