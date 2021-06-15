(CBS Detroit) – The Detroit City Chess Club is teaching kids comradery, focus, and how to outsmart their opponents.
Coach Kevin Fite says, "Competition is what we do in life, we compete for everything that we do."
The students learn the complex strategies of chess to help compete in the real world. Some former students have even returned after graduating to help teach newer students.
"New York is kinda considered the capital of chess in the united states, but we go toe to toe with them…we pack a powerful punch."
