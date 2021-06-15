(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are two new coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan schools.
This week, there were no cases reported in Wayne, Washtenaw or Macomb counties, but one school in Oakland County reported cases.
Van Hoosen Middle School in Rochester Hills reported two cases among students this week.
In Detroit, the city of Detroit Health Department reported three cases at Breithaupt Career and Technical Center among students.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
