LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two people died and two others have been wounded during an early morning shooting at a park in Lansing.

Police found the victims about 1 a.m. Monday after responding to reports of shots fired at Rotary Park.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the second was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The wounded were being treated at a hospital.

No other details on the victims or the shooting were immediately released.

