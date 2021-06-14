LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two people died and two others have been wounded during an early morning shooting at a park in Lansing.
Police found the victims about 1 a.m. Monday after responding to reports of shots fired at Rotary Park.
One of the victims died at the scene, while the second was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The wounded were being treated at a hospital.
No other details on the victims or the shooting were immediately released.
