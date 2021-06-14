MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 338 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, June 12. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 169 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 892,469 and 19,548 deaths as of June 14.
In the state, as of June 11, there has been a total of 852,204 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
