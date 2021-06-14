  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Detroit.

It happened on Sunday at 1:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Beaubien Street inside of a local business between multiple patrons.

Police say security broke up a fight between multiple patrons when they discovered the 31-year-old man was stabbed. The security officers then spotted Detroit police officers and called them over to assist.

They transported the man to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1340 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

