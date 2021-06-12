WALKER – Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
ROAD TRIP BLUES – Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) on a road trip to discuss some devastating news.
Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) enlists the help of Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) to find a missing military veteran.
Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#114).
Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#114).

Original airdate 6/17/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.