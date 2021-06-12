  • WWJ-TV

CHARMED – Friday, June 18, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) to pay a visit to the future.

Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle with challenging new circumstances.

Also starring Poppy Drayton.

Stuart Gilliard directed the episode written by Bianca Sams and Blake Taylor (#315).

Original airdate 6/18/2021.