BATWOMAN – Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever.
Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her.
Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson.
Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#216).
Original airdate 6/13/2021.
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.