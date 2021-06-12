THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH – Monday, June 14, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SERIES PREMIERE – The bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a massive vein of coltan – an incredibly valuable mineral used in tech – is discovered under the town.

State-backed mining company Lydon Industries swoops in with plans to extract the mineral, which will wipe Greylock off the map.

With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) vows to stop Lydon’s bulldozers.

Leading Lydon’s efforts is Sarah’s estranged brother, Danny Cooper (Luke Mitchell). After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, former New Hampshire state senator Ellen Cooper (Megan Follows), Danny is eager to exact his revenge on a community he feels abandoned him.

Sarah enlists her friends – fellow teacher Corinne Dearborn (Hope Lauren), police officer Amy “AJ” Johnson (Nia Holloway), and diner manager Grover Simms (Ian Duff) – in the fight against Danny.

There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise, until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence, since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States.

With the help of a group of supporters that includes Sarah’s friends and three of her teenage students – LA transplant Maya Jiménez (Izabella Alvarez), introspective outsider Tyler Easterbrook (Forrest Goodluck), and preppy “popular girl” Bella Whitmore (Landry Bender) – they win the vote.

Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.

Kat Candler directed the episode written by Jeffrey Paul King (#101).

Original airdate 6/14/2021.

Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.