Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison.

Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger.

Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker (#713).

Original airdate 6/15/2021.