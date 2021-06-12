  • WWJ-TV

LEGACIES – Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW60

HALLUCINATIONS — Stuck in a hallucination, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare.

Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) on a team building mission.

Leo Howard also stars.

Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#315).

Original airdate 6/17/2021.

