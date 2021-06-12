LEGACIES – Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW60
Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) on a team building mission.
Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#315).
