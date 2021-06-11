  • WWJ-TVOn Air

coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 318 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 8 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 891,933 and 19,487 deaths as of June 11.

In the state, as of June 5, there has been a total of 837,864 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

