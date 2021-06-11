  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Michigan

(CBS Detroit) – Possible relief is on the way for drivers affected by a slowdown at the secretary of state branch offices.

The Michigan Senate passed a bill yesterday which gives more time for drivers to renew expired licenses and vehicle registrations.

The bill would extend the grace period for expired plates and licenses expiring after march 1st of 2020.

The new deadline would be September 30th of this year.

