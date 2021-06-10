Southfield (CW50) – We Found Hip Hop is bringing together leading figures in the world of hip hop music to produce media, music, film, and educational opportunities aimed at redefining the vital role of women in hip hop. Hip hop is a notoriously male dominated genre, but what the role of women, not just behind the mic, but in other positions around the industry is vital to the genre’s potential to be greater.

We Found Hip Hop was started from one important question, “Ever wonder where all the women in Hip Hop have gone?” This question led activist Piper Carter to founding the organization to put women back into the conversation and help them take command of their careers in the industry.

Piper Carter joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the importance of women in hip hop, as well as the movement to empower women to take a stand against the sexism and harassment women have experienced in the industry.

The organization is also affiliated with thestudioArena Multi Media Maker Space. That collaboration includes outreach to young women and girls to provide education and mentoring in Professional Development, Life Skills Development, Technology Skills Development, Creative Skills Development, and Critical Thinking Development.

We Found Hip Hop provides educational opportunities to the community, specifically women and youth, in performance and visual arts. They also produce events: an annual women’s history month showcase, an annual women in hip hop retreat in historic Idlewild, and a women in music conference. Professional development for women hip hop artists, a professional speaker series, and one on one coaching are also offered.

To learn more about their programs, go to WeFoundHipHop.com

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50