Southfield (CW50) – Since 1959, Motown music has graced the airwaves across America, whether it be the classic Motown songs or the continued influence that Motown has had in the music we hear today.
In 1985, Esther Gordy Edwards, former Motown Records executive and sister to Motown founder, Berry Gordy, founded the Motown Museum. Home to the iconic Hitsville U.S.A., Studio A, and an extensive array of Motown artifacts, photographs, apparel and memorabilia.READ MORE: Former Michigan State Star Keith Appling To Remain In Jail In Murder Case
Paul Barker, Director of Development and Community Activation for Motown Museum, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the history of Motown, its impact on music today, and the museum’s role in carrying on the legacy.READ MORE: Sheriff's Office Looking For Man Charged With Manslaughter, Crime Stoppers Offering $1,000 Reward For Info Leading To Arrest
Barker goes through the history of Motown music since its founding and discusses how the Motown Sound has never really left, as modern songs sample classic Motown songs and even artists today have put out music that sounds as close to the Motown sound as you can get.
To learn more about the museum, go to MotownMuseum.orgMORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 301 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50