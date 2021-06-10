(CBS DETROIT) – After a 42-year career, Livonia’s Police Chief announced his plan to retire.
Chief Curtis Caid served as the police chief for the past 10 years.
Captain Thomas Goralski was selected to be the next leader of the Livonia Police Department.
“It’s been a true honor to serve the Livonia community for over four decades,” said Caid. “In my time as Police Chief, I have witnessed the incredible commitment of service by many elected leaders, fellow City department heads, and leaders in this community.”
"As for the sworn and civilian members of the Livonia Police Department," Caid added, "I could not be more proud of each of them and their families. They are an amazing group of compassionate professionals dedicated to serve and protect while ensuring Livonia remains a safe community to live, work and play in. Tragically, this commitment comes at a cost. Livonia has lost four police officers in the line of duty, and we must always remember their sacrifice and service in keeping Livonia a Families First community."
Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan expressed her gratitude for Caid’s service to the community over the years.
Brosnan also announced that Goralski will step into his new position as the police chief in January 2022.
"As incoming chief, Capt. Goralski is a respected leader whose experience is key in this transition," said Mayor Brosnan. "Capt. Goralski will continue our Police Department's track record of exceptional leadership. As a longtime Livonia resident, Capt. Goralski is intimately familiar with our community and how essential the Police Department is to our community's success."
