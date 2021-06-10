(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Interim Police Chief James White announced a five-point summer crowd management plan to address problems in the Greektown and Riverfront areas during a press conference Thursday morning.

The plan includes:

Increasing police presence

Strict noise enforcement

Drag racing/drifting

Parking lots/code enforcement

Community engagement

The management plan also addresses problems in parks and adjacent neighborhoods.

White says Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized 4,000 hours of overtime per weekend for summer crowd management in the city. This is in addition to 2,000 hours per weekend authorized for drifting/speeding, according to White.

The increase in police presence allows continued full staffing for 911 calls and for investigations.

Additional police presence will be increased starting this weekend in Greektown, the Riverfront area near Atwater, and Riverside, Rouge, Balduck and Henderson parks.

Police have had discussions with businesses to reduce the amount of music played outdoors. Detroit’s city ordinance bans outside music or noise after 10 p.m. that projects more than 50 feet.

Businesses may lose their licenses if they don’t comply with the noise ordinance.

The city ordinance also bans noise projecting from vehicles more than 10 feet.

The department will continue its drifting/drag racing detail. Vehicles directly involved in the events will be seized and impounded.

DPD will file a forfeiture petition with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office and hold the vehicle on evidence until the forfeiture matter is resolved. In addition, White said the operators of the motor vehicles will be prosecuted.

Community engagement is also being increased in the city. It was announced at the press conference Thursday that community groups throughout the city have planned a Friday peace march taking place in four different areas from dusk until 11:55 p.m.

Here are the four targeted areas:

Livernois and Six Mile Road (McNichols) to Seven Mile

East Seven Mile Road from Gratiot Avenue To Ryan

Rouge Park, Joy Road to Greenfield

Downtown Detroit

Watch the full press conference below.

After the press conference Thursday morning, White showed the media some of the vehicles seized during the Detroit Police Department’s Drag Racing Detail.

Watch the video below.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.