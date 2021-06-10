(CBS DETROIT) – A slow rescue caught on camera, shows Michigan State Police helping a family of ducks return home.
Police say First Lieutenant Green and Deputy Sergeant Mills found the family while on bike duty yesterday, just waddling on a street near the State Capitol.
The two officers escorted the ducks from the Capitol to a nearby river.
Thankfully all of them made it home safe.
