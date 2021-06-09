(CBS DETROIT)– After 4 years of construction, Schoolcraft College has officially opened its Manufacturing and Engineering Center in Livonia.

“It’s 48,000 square feet and it provides our all of our advance manufacturing, our plastics our metals, all the different things that the work force is looking for,” said Dr. Glenn Cerny, the President of Schoolcraft College.

Dr. Cerny says right now, Engineering and Manufacturing jobs are in full demand especially here in Southeast Michigan. He says they offer a variety of skilled training, but the most important program is their collaboration with local k-12 schools.

“We want to get them early in the process, they don’t realized hands on work that’s technology sophisticated is here, and if they don’t get exposed to that they don’t choose that,” Cerny said.

David Valencia was exposed to the STEM program at their previous location as a teenager. He’s now a substitute teacher at the College.

“I took a bunch of different classes here from Science and like Art classes over multiple summers,” said Valencia.

He says he also now runs his own machining business.

“Using my skills, I’ve managed to grow my business,” said Valencia.

Students can go from the classroom and take a few steps over right into the manufacturing lab where they can create cool designs, some are functional and some are just for practice. The school, located at 13001 Merriman road in Livonia, will welcome students and youth programs starting in fall 2021.

