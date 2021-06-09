  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, injured, Michigan, Police, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Detroit.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Winthrop Street and Chalfonte Street.

READ MORE: Bo Schembechler's Son To Offer Evidence Against Dr. Robert Anderson, Says Father Didn't Protect Him

Police say the 37-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect. He was transported to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. This is an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 257 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE NEWS: Here's How To See The 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse In Michigan Thursday

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.