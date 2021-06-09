  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 257 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 891,314 and 19,439 deaths as of June 9.

READ MORE: Bo Schembechler's Son To Offer Evidence Against Dr. Robert Anderson, Says Father Didn't Protect Him

READ MORE: Here's How To See The 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse In Michigan Thursday

In the state, as of June 5, there has been a total of 837,864 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Police: 37-Year-Old Injured In Detroit Shooting

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.