(CNN) – 40-year-old Isaiah Gardenhire is accused of killing a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her mother in Mt. Pleasant.

After that incident, police say he hid out in a nearby apartment complex for some time and struck a tenant living at the building as he left the building. He then went into the apartment, held the male tenant and a female tenant hostage while Gardenhire sexually assaulted the female.

He later stole the victim’s money and their car before getting arrested on Monday night.

Gardenhire was arraigned on a 12-count complaint including homicide, open murder and criminal sexual conduct.

The arraignment did not go to completion because according to Prosecutor David Barberi, Gardenhire was disorderly, accusing the mother of killing the 13-year-old girl, interrupting the judge and even flipping off the camera. Barberi also revealed Gardenhire has a history of being in trouble with the law including violent offenses, weapons offenses and other crimes.

He said Gardenhire was recently on bond for criminal sexual conduct in the second degree in another county.

“It’s my understanding that his bond was set at $7,500 with a 10 percent cash surety. I believe he posted the $750 and was out on bond,” said Barberi.

Barberi was unsure of what led to that decision, considering Gardenhire’s criminal history. But says it’s the byproduct of a softer approach to criminal justice.

“This is the unfortunate consequence, the unintended consequence of no cash bail and bail reform,” he said, adding that had Gardenhire not been released on bond a family wouldn’t be grieving.

Gardenhire is being held on a $3 million bond and the arraignment is expected to wrap up Wednesday.

