Filed Under:Expansion, Henry Ford Health, hospital, Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) – Henry Hord Health is pushing ahead with a major expansion to its Macomb Hospital.

The $318 million expansion will add a five-story building to its campus.

It will also convert every hospital room at the location into a private room for patients.

The 225,000 square-foot building will hold 160 patient rooms total.

It’s expected to finish in 2023.

