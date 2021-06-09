(CBS DETROIT) – Henry Hord Health is pushing ahead with a major expansion to its Macomb Hospital.
The $318 million expansion will add a five-story building to its campus.
It will also convert every hospital room at the location into a private room for patients.
The 225,000 square-foot building will hold 160 patient rooms total.
It's expected to finish in 2023.
