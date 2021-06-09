Southfield (CW50) – Since the second wave of Detroit Techno, Carl Craig has been a pioneer of the electronic music genre. He took inspiration from The Belleville Three, the founders of Detroit Techno, and made a name for himself across the world while keeping his roots firmly planted in Detroit.

Carl Craig joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the origins of Detroit Techno and his connection to it while growing up.

Craig discusses listening to The Electrifying Mojo on WGPR radio in the 80s, saying that it was a special station for the black community, as it connected and introduced techno to generations of listeners.

“It was such a big impact for me that I knew what I wanted to do these days as a DJ… Knowing that this music came from Detroit was just another level of amazing.”

He also talks about his love of Detroit, and how his Detroit Love brand highlights and supports the city. He may have had a career that has taken him across the world, but Carl Craig always keeps Detroit on the front of his mind. His record label, Planet E Communications is celebrating 30 years in the industry with collaborations and projects with a variety of Detroit-based artists including Francesco Mora Catlett, Naomi Daniel, Flexitone, Jason Hogans, Kenny Larkin, Monty Luke, Ezana Harris, Moodymann, Niko Marks, Mike Agent X, Terrence Parker, Oliverwho Factory, Recloose, Reference, Kevin Saunderson, Big Tone, Tribe, Urban Tribe, and Chaz Vincent.

To learn more, go to CarlCraig.net

