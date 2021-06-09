(CBS DETROIT) – Starting June 14, the City of Detroit will vaccinate homebound residents, who were not able to go to various vaccination locations across the city. The Detroit Health Department will contact residents beginning Wednesday from a list of homebound individuals provided by the State of Michigan.
The homebound program is the latest in Detroit's ongoing efforts to reach its most vulnerable populations. Those efforts included visiting homeless shelters, senior buildings and other assisted living facilities, as well as providing access for disabled residents and those without their own transportation and doing door-to-door outreach and education.
To perform the homebound vaccinations, the Detroit Health Department with its partners – the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Wayne Health, Maternal Infant Health Program Providers, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services – will have more than 150 teams. In addition, the teams will vaccinate any other member of the household.
To help residents feel secure, each member of vaccination teams will wear a clearly identifiable uniform and have identification when they arrive for the pre-scheduled appointment.
The homebound vaccination strategy is expected to run through November or early December.
