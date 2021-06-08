(CBS DETROIT) – Western Michigan University now holds the record for the largest donation given to a public university.
They are $550 million more wealthy thanks to an anonymous donor.
According to the Washington Post, the donation was given by a Western Michigan alumnus.
The $550 million will be given to the university’s foundation over the next 10 years.
The donation will be split into three categories.
$300 million will go to WMU’s school of medicine.
Another $200 million will be for need-based financial aid.
And $50 million will go to the school's athletic programs.
