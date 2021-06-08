SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A motorist failed to stop at a T-intersection in western Michigan, plowed through a cemetery’s chain-link fence and struck about a dozen headstones.
The vehicle traveled more than 150 feet inside Spring Lake Cemetery before it came to a stop about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County sheriff's office.
People in the area located the 59-year-old driver and took her to a hospital. She suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, deputies said.
Spring Lake Township is northwest of Grand Rapids.
