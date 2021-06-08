Gary Peters' Report On Jan. 6 Attack At Capitol Details Broad Failures“This report is important in the fact that it allows us to make some immediate improvements to the security situation here in the Capitol,” said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducted the probe along with the Senate Rules Committee.

Detroit Police: 1 Dead, Another Injured When Driver Loses Control, Strikes PoleOne person has died and another was injured in a crash that took place on Detroit's north side, according to police.

Officials Believe Fireplace To Blame In Mackinac Island Historic Home FireThe fire quickly spread through the Brigadoon Cottage on Sunday, burning its way through the roof.

There's A Sawmill On Belle Isle? Yup, Since 1905Every Tree That Came Down Within The City Of Detroit Would End Up Here

21 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan SchoolsThis week, there were no cases reported in Wayne, Washtenaw or Macomb counties.

Former Michigan State Basketball Star Keith Appling Charged With First-Degree MurderKeith Appling, 29, is accused of killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds in the 13200 block of Whitcomb.