Michigan Reports 293 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

2 Detroit Women Partner To Celebrate, Provide Resources At Juneteenth EventIt's scheduled to take place at 16065 Hamilton Ave. in Highland Park on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sheriff's Office: Driver Plows Through Cemetery Fence, Hits 12 HeadstonesThe vehicle traveled more than 150 feet inside the cemetery before it came to a stop, according to the sheriff's office.

Here's How To See The 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse In Michigan ThursdayThe eclipse will be visible on Thursday morning from about 5:50 a.m. until 9:11 a.m.

Benson Announces Secretary Of State Offices Will Add 350K Appointment Slots Through Sept. 30Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Tuesday that her offices are adding an additional 350,000 appointment slots through Sept. 30.

Gary Peters' Report On Jan. 6 Attack At Capitol Details Broad Failures“This report is important in the fact that it allows us to make some immediate improvements to the security situation here in the Capitol,” said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducted the probe along with the Senate Rules Committee.