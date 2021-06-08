(CBS DETROIT) – This week Michiganders will be able to see an annular solar eclipse throughout the state.
The eclipse will be visible on Thursday morning from about 5:50 a.m. until 9:11 a.m.
Paulette Epstein, planetarium director, staff astronomer and solar system ambassador at the Michigan Science Center told the Detroit Free Press only part of this eclipse will be visible from our location as the sun rises.
The next solar eclipse visible from North America will be on Oct. 14, 2023.
Will Clarkson, associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Michigan-Dearborn told the Detroit Free Press to get the best possible view of the eclipse on Thursday you will need an unobstructed view of the horizon, like a city park or tall building.
Epstein suggested using a pinhole projector to view the annual solar eclipse since a solar eclipse is never safe to look at with the naked eye.
The Detroit Free Press reports by poking a hole in a piece of paper or cardstock with a pin, you can project the sun onto the ground and view its shape. Eclipse glasses left over from the 2017 solar eclipse are also safe to use.
