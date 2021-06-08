  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – One person has died and another was injured in a crash that took place on Detroit’s north side, according to police.

It happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Seven Mile near Fairway when a Dodge Avenger was heading east on Seven Mile and rear-ended a 2020 Chevy Equinox.

The Dodge Avenger then lost control and struck a pole, police said.

First responders transported both people who were in the Dodge Avenger to a local hospital. A woman died from her injuries police said and a man was listed in temporary serious condition Monday night.

The 60-year-old woman in the Chevy Equinox was not injured, police sad.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.