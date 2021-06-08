(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is now offering a $3,500 reward for any information to help catch a suspect in a deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side leaving two dead.
65-year-old W.H. Johnson and 39-year-old Marcus Dockery were both found dead in February.READ MORE: WMU Receives Record-Breaking Anonymous $550M Donation
Police say they were in Johnson’s home in the 20000 block of Goalburn Street near East Eight Mile Road.READ MORE: Bags To Butterflies
Anyone with information can come forward anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.MORE NEWS: Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Plans To Preach This Weekend In Detroit
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.