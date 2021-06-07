(CBS DETROIT)– Construction crews on Belle Isle Monday will be replaced by pit crews this weekend.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Indy car racing series is back on track in the Motor City.

“I know for a while it was looking pretty limited fan wise and everything else, we’re certainly excited to be back it’s become a stable in the Indy car circuit,” said Graham Rahal, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver.

That stable of course is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. The event will not only welcome back drivers this year but also fans.

“Racing without any fans it’s like why are we even here,” Sebastien Bourdais, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver said.

“People live it and people love it and people enjoy the race,” said Rahal.

Now that the outdoor capacity ban is lifted, the stands will be packed.

During a virtual press conference Monday INDYCAR SERIES drivers Rahal and Bourdais expressed how important having fans present is, as well discussed the toughness of the bumpy track at Belle Isle.

“Typically know what I’m going to be facing and how to get my body feeling generally pretty good, I mean nobody’s body feels great after a weekend in Detroit,” Rahal said.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix weekend kicks off Friday June 11 and runs through Sunday June 13 with a variety of events.

2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (Subject to Change)

Friday, June 11, 2021

COMERICA BANK FREE PRIX DAY

7:30 a.m. Gates open

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Practice 1 (DPi/GTLM/GTD)

9:50 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Indy Lights Series – Practice 1

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Corvette Car Corral Track Laps

12:00 noon – 1:40 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Practice 2 (DPi/GTLM/GTD)

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Indy Lights Series – Round 5 Qualifying

3:30 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Qualifying (DPi/GTLM/GTD)

5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

Saturday, June 12, 2021

7:30 a.m. Gates Open

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Chevrolet On-track activity

9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. INDYCAR Pace Car/Race Control on-track

9:30 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Indy Lights Series – Round 6 Qualifying

10:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Warm-up (DPi/GTLM/GTD)

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifying for Dual I

12:00 p.m. – 12:10 p.m. Indy Lights Series pre-race ceremonies

12:10 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Indy Lights Series Race – Round 5 (Race #1)

1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Indy Lights Series post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winners Circle)

1:05 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES pre-race ceremonies

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Dual I (NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race – 70 laps)

2:05 p.m. (estimated) Green flag waves

3:40 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (est.) NTT INDYCAR SERIES post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship – Open Grid Fan Walk – Pit Lane

5:00 p.m. -5:10 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship – Formation Laps

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Race)

5:10 p.m. Green Flag waves

6:50 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. IMSA WTSCC Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Cadillac and Corvette Car Corral Track Laps

Sunday, June 13, 2021

7:30 a.m. Gates Open

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. INDYCAR Experience 2-Seater Rides

9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying – Dual II

10:20 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. Indy Light Series – Pre-Race Ceremonies

10:35 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Indy Lights Series – Round 6 (Race #2)

11:25 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Indy Lights Series – Post-race ceremonies

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pre-race

12:00 noon – 3:00 p.m. Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Dual II (NTT INDYCAR SERIES race – 70 Laps)

12:50 p.m. (estimated) Green Flag waves

2:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (est.) NTT INDYCAR SERIES post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winners Circle)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Cadillac and Corvette Car Corral Track Lap

