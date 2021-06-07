(CBS DETROIT) – Police confirmed Sunday afternoon they are investigating a video posted to social media of a large physical confrontation between police and civilians in downtown Detroit.
It happened in the area of Monroe Street and Beaubien Boulevard.
A video posted to Instagram shows police and civilians pushing and hitting one another while some are seen wrestling on the ground.
“We have reviewed the social media post showing officers attempting to break up a number of fights and effect several arrests. The incident is under investigation and all body camera and fixed camera footage will be reviewed to ascertain all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said in a statement released on Sunday.
The department confirmed that individuals were taken into police custody and officers were injured during the altercation.
Police have also been stepping up their presence in the downtown area to help curb illegal activity and nuisance conduct. Thirteen firearms were confiscated Saturday night as a part of that effort.
